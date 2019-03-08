Partly Cloudy

Appeal to preserve Fisons memory following fire

PUBLISHED: 06:00 12 May 2019

Campaigners are hoping to preserve the memories of the former Fisons building Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Campaigners are appealing for help to preserve the memory of the former Fisons fertiliser factory in Bramford following a devastating fire.

Kelvin Dakin is hoping to preserve the memories of Fisons Picture: JON PARKERKelvin Dakin is hoping to preserve the memories of Fisons Picture: JON PARKER

Emergency services were called to the site on Paper Mill Lane in the early hours of Easter Monday.

They evacuated nearby residents and spent hours on the site putting out the blaze but much of the Grade II listed North Warehouse was sadly destroyed.

Kelvin Dakin ran the Save The North Warehouse group and had spent years trying to protect the listed building on the site.

Now he wants to turn his attention to preserving the history of the site and the people who worked there.

"It was the largest listed building in Suffolk," said Mr Dakin, "and it was a beautiful building to Bramford."

"It represented 150 years of history and so many families relied on it."

Mr Dakin said it was a particularly pertinent figure in the village, where at one time everyone knew someone who worked in the factory.

"To me, it was always important I have been doing this sort of thing over the last three or four years but the fire makes you realise how fragile it is."

Mr Dakin is hoping people will come forward with memories or stories of the factory that he can help to preserve.

One of the most important bits of memorabilia that Mr Dakin has been given so far are internal journals that were sent around for staff.

The best of the journals date from the 1930s until the 1960s when Fisons was a family-run business.

The journals detail the day to day goings on in the factory, recording events such as long service awards and news about families.

"There's a lot of personal and everyday life of people in the community," said Mr Dakin.

Aside from the journals Mr Dakin is looking forward to hearing from people who may have had relatives working in the buildings either at Bramford or at Cliff Quay in Ipswich.

"It would be nice to have memories of people working there," said Mr Dakin.

Those wishing to get in touch with Mr Dakin can do so by email or through social media; @EUCWBramford on Twitter and Save the North Warehouse on Facebook.

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Chantry Academy warn of potential planned fight

Principal of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH – Dramatic footage shows cars stuck in floods after downpour

A car is stuck in flood water at the bottom of Landseer Road in Ipswich Picture: CHARLIE AMY SCOTT

Missing Ipswich girl, nine, found safe and well

Annmarie has now been found safe and well in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

