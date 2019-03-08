Partly Cloudy

Over a week later and still no answers from Fisons developers

PUBLISHED: 16:57 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 16 May 2019

Questions have yet to be answered about the fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Questions have yet to be answered about the fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The developers of one of Suffolk's most historic industrial buildings have still yet to respond to questions posed by this newspaper.

Fire crews were called to the former Fisons factory on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford on Easter Monday after a fire ripped through the listed building known as the North Warehouse.

Residents in nearby houses were evacuated while firefighters put out the blaze.

Mid Suffolk District Council met with the site's developers, Paper Mill Lane Properties, in the days following the fire.

The developers agreed to carry out work to "reduce the immediate danger" caused by the fire.

Last Wednesday this paper posed 11 questions to Paper Mill Lane Properties regarding the site.

Could you outline your plans for the former Fisons site following the fire?

Why didn't work begin after planning permission was granted?

Were there problems with decontamination?

Were you aware that gas canisters were on the site?

Why were they there?

Prior to the court hearing in January, what safety and security arrangements did you have in place at the site?

Since the court order was made, what further safety and security arrangements have you put in place at the site?

There have been many fires at the site in recent years. Is there more you could've done to secure the area?

What will now happen to the remains of the listed buildings?

How long do you envision work taking at the site now?

Will you be supporting residents who have been affected by the fire?

Despite efforts to contact Paper Mill Lane Properties the company did not respond to requests for comment.

Over a week later the company has yet to respond.

A council spokesperson said: "We are in ongoing discussions with the owners responsible for the former Fisons site at Paper Mill Lane and are working with them to ensure all necessary precautions and actions are taken to further secure the site and make it safe. Our officers have been out on several occasions to visit residents affected by the fire and we will continue to provide support as required."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that investigations were continuing into the cause of the fire.

They added that they were keen to speak to people who were around during the early hours of Easter Monday.

Any witnesses to the incident should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime number 37/255/39/19.

