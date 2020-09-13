Driver escapes injury as car ends up on side after crash in Ipswich street

Police were called to the scene in Bramford Lane, Ipswich Picture: MATTHEW USHER © Archant Norfolk 2015

Police were called to a road in Ipswich after a car collided with another vehicle and ended up on its side in the early hours of the morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Constabulary took a call at 12.45am on Sunday morning – reporting that two vehicles had collided in Bramford Lane.

The crash resulted in one of the vehicles – a BMW 3 Series – coming to a rest on its side.

Police said no one was injured in the collision.