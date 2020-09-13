Driver escapes injury as car ends up on side after crash in Ipswich street
PUBLISHED: 13:01 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 13 September 2020
Police were called to a road in Ipswich after a car collided with another vehicle and ended up on its side in the early hours of the morning.
Suffolk Constabulary took a call at 12.45am on Sunday morning – reporting that two vehicles had collided in Bramford Lane.
The crash resulted in one of the vehicles – a BMW 3 Series – coming to a rest on its side.
Police said no one was injured in the collision.
