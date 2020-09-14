E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man arrested after Ipswich drugs raid

PUBLISHED: 17:25 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 14 September 2020

Police carried out a raid on a property in Bramford Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police have arrested a man following a drugs raid at a property in Ipswich.

Officers from Suffolk police carried out a raid on the property in Bramford Lane on Monday, September 14, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Inside, police recovered an undisclosed number of small bags containing suspected class A drugs and suspected cannabis, alongside an undisclosed quantity of cash.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession with intent to supply drugs and on suspicion of money laundering.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

The suspected drugs have been seized for further analysis.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Ipswich Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/53525/20.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

