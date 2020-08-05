Travellers return to field near Ipswich school
PUBLISHED: 11:28 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 05 August 2020
Picture: ARCHANT
Caravans have pitched up in a field off Bramford Lane in Ipswich – 10 weeks after a group of travellers were moved on from the same site.
The unauthorised campers have been pictured in a park near Westbourne Aacademy and are understood to have arrived in the last 24 hours.
According to a resident of Bramford Lane, they are the same group of travellers who pitched up at the end of June.
MORE: Travellers pitch up in field near Westbourne Academy
A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said they were aware of the situation and are taking all the necessary and normal steps, along with their partners, to secure possession of the site in Bramford Lane.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.