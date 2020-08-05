E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Travellers return to field near Ipswich school

PUBLISHED: 11:28 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 05 August 2020

Travellers have returned to a field off Bramford Lane, Ipswich. (Stock photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Travellers have returned to a field off Bramford Lane, Ipswich. (Stock photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Picture: ARCHANT

Caravans have pitched up in a field off Bramford Lane in Ipswich – 10 weeks after a group of travellers were moved on from the same site.

The unauthorised campers have been pictured in a park near Westbourne Aacademy and are understood to have arrived in the last 24 hours.

According to a resident of Bramford Lane, they are the same group of travellers who pitched up at the end of June.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said they were aware of the situation and are taking all the necessary and normal steps, along with their partners, to secure possession of the site in Bramford Lane.

