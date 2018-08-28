Three raids in Suffolk, one of which led to police chase, may be linked

Ship Lane with the Bramford village hall entrance on the left Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A spate of burglaries that ended in a village hall break-in and police chase on the A14 has sparked an appeal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A spate of burglaries that ended in a village hall break-in and police chase on the A14 has sparked an appeal.

Officers were called to Bramford village hall in Ship Lane at 3.10am on Monday, December 18, to a burglary that was still taking place.

The intruders fled the scene, making their way towards The Street, while police pursued them through Sproughton. They made their escape on the A14.

Possible links between this burglary and two others which occurred in the county are being investigated by police.

At 11.10pm on Sunday, December 17, a Spar shop in Barningham was broken into.

Officers were then called at 2.20am on Monday morning to Martin’s Shop in Melton, near Woodbridge. Thieves had used a breeze block to smash the glass of a shop front door before taking cigarettes and alcohol.

Witnesses or anybody with information to call West Suffolk CID on 101 quoting reference 72695/18 (Barningham) 72697/18 (Melton) or 72702/18 (Bramford).

Alternatively call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.