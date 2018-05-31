Village post office re-opens after closure

Bramford Post Office re-opens Picture: JAMES BASS Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

A village post office near Ipswich has re-opened after a major refurbishment of the East of England Co-op where the branch is based.

Bramford Post Office was closed for five weeks during the refurbishment at the store in The Street, Bramford.

It closed on October 29 but re-opened on Thursday November 28.

Customers had to use nearby post offices in neighbouring villages and towns during the closure, including at Surbiton Post office two miles away and Claydon Post Office, which is also nearby.