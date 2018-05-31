E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Village post office re-opens after closure

PUBLISHED: 13:10 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 29 November 2019

Bramford Post Office re-opens Picture: JAMES BASS

Bramford Post Office re-opens Picture: JAMES BASS

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

A village post office near Ipswich has re-opened after a major refurbishment of the East of England Co-op where the branch is based.

You may also want to watch:

Bramford Post Office was closed for five weeks during the refurbishment at the store in The Street, Bramford.

It closed on October 29 but re-opened on Thursday November 28.

Customers had to use nearby post offices in neighbouring villages and towns during the closure, including at Surbiton Post office two miles away and Claydon Post Office, which is also nearby.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Subway set to return to town centre - four months after closure

A well-known brand is set to return to a Suffolk high street Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Subway set to return to town centre - four months after closure

A well-known brand is set to return to a Suffolk high street Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ambulance service launches investigation following sudden staff deaths

Dorothy Hosein, the interim chief executive of EEAST, told staff she had commissioned an investigation following the deaths. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Crash between lorry and car causing congestion in Ipswich

The junction where the collision happened on Friday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Busy road heading into Ipswich partially blocked ahead of rush hour

Foxhall Road leading into Ipswich Picture: Google Maps

Village post office re-opens after closure

Bramford Post Office re-opens Picture: JAMES BASS

The Non-League Podcast: Featuring Carlos Edwards, Danny Potter and Fergus O’Callaghan

Carlos Edwards, Danny Potter and Fergus O'Callaghan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists