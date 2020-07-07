E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

No damage to Ipswich’s Bramford Road rail bridge despite dramatic accident

PUBLISHED: 16:29 07 July 2020

Monday afternoon's accident on Bramford Road. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Monday afternoon's accident on Bramford Road. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

There was no damage to the rail bridge over Bramford Road in Ipswich in Monday evening’s accident when it was struck by a van on top of a vehicle carrier trying to go under the structure.

And there is still no word on whether the police will be taking action against the driver of the lorry after the accident which blocked the normally-busy road for about two hours.

A Network Rail engineer was sent to the bridge as soon as it was clear that it had been struck at 5.30pm.

He inspected the bridge as soon as the accident was reported and felt it would still be safe for trains to cross the bridge before the vehicles were recovered.

MORE: Dramatic bridge collision in Ipswich

A spokeswoman for Network Rail, which manages all rail bridges in the country, said all its bridges were assessed for how vulnerable they were in the event of a collision.

She said: “Some we have to close immediately to check if there is an incident. With some others we can allow trains to go over them at walking pace if the bridge does not appear to be badly damaged.”

On this occasion two Greater Anglia trains were allowed to go over the bridge at walking pace before the vehicles were removed. As they moved slowly across the drivers were in radio contact with the Network Rail engineer under the bridge and there was also someone checking that the track had not been knocked out of alignment by the impact.

After they had been taken away and the road cleaned, a full inspection of the bridge showed that the van had only scraped the underside of it without causing any substantial damage.

Trains were then allowed to travel across the bridge at line speed and Bramford Road was reopened to traffic.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Police said there had still been no decision on whether to report the driver of the vehicle transporter for any offence. No one was hurt in the incident – but the nature of the damage prompted a significant number of local residents to come out to see what had happened.

There are warning signs on the bridge showing the height limit, but it is not a bridge where there have been a significant number of incidents over the years – unlike very low bridges at Needham Market, Manningtree and Ely which have become notorious over the years and are among the most frequently hit structures on the rail network anywhere in Britain.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

No damage to Ipswich’s Bramford Road rail bridge despite dramatic accident

Monday afternoon's accident on Bramford Road. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Rail work set to disrupt cross country services in Suffolk during summer

Network Rail engineers will be carrying out work on lines between Ipswich and Cambridge. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Work on emergency Covid-19 cycle paths begins in Suffolk

Cycle lanes have been installed in Princes Street in Ipswich town centre. Picture: CARL ASHTON

Nostalgia: Did you get your hands on the FA Cup?

Arnold Muhren dribbling round cones during the Open Day at Portman Road in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

‘A real kick in the teeth’ – Suffolk carers’ chief on Boris Johnson’s comments

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under fire over comments on coronavirus in care homes Picture: PAUL ELLIS/PA