Final Days for Rose and Crown as demolition causes Ipswich chaos

Demolition of former pub is causing traffic problemss at the Bramford Road and Norwich Road junction in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Traffic using two of the busiest roads into Ipswich town centre has become congested this week as demolition work has forced the closure of a junction while a prominent former pub is demolished.

Almost all the former Rose and Crown pub at the junction of Norwich Road and Bramford Road should have disappeared by the end of this week after most of the walls are pulled down.

Only a 1.8metre high wall of the former building will be left.

This is the latest step in a long-running saga that almost saw the building collapse and Bramford Road being closed for several weeks over Christmas 2017 after work to convert the former pub into a Kurdish centre was halted.

Emergency work to the building and partial demolition of some walls, together with remedial work to prevent others from collapsing on to the road, led to the reopening of the road - but it was then left as an abandoned building site.

Bramford Road was shut in late 2017 after work on the Kurdish centre became unsafe. Picture: PAUL GEATER Bramford Road was shut in late 2017 after work on the Kurdish centre became unsafe. Picture: PAUL GEATER

At the end of last year the owners of the building were given a 28-day ultimatum by Suffolk Magistrates' Court to demolish most of the building.

They have an order to closed Bramford Road for a week to allow the work to be completed - and this road closure has caused problems for drivers, especially at rush hours.

The closure has also coincided with the closure of the Orwell Bridge - and the combination of the two factors has led to journeys being extended.

A spokesman for Ipswich council said officers were monitoring the work which would see the walls of the building being reduced in height so they would not cause any further problems in the area.

The site is eventually expected to be redeveloped but there are no immediate plans for anything new to be built there.

One complication is that the former pub was connected to the Eastravel agency with a flying freehold that has had to be protected in the demolition.

The Rose and Crown, which closed in 2011, was a Victorian building but it was built on the site of much earlier taverns at one of the historic entrances to Ipswich for travellers from both Norwich and Bramford.

It was well-known for many years as the centre of the town's folk-music scene and was also one of the town's first pubs to welcome members of the LGBTQ community.