Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after thieves stole £750 of electronics from him during a robbery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The robbery happened at some point between 2am and 3am Wednesday, August 12, on the junction of Bramford Road and Benezet Street.

Two men are said to have approached the man, in his late 40s, and forced his black leather rucksack from his back.

Inside the laptop was a black Lenovo laptop, a black iPhone and a Samsung Note 8. His green Stone Island jacket was also stolen.

He sustained bruising to his left eye and a two-inch deep cut to his right thumb.

A description of his attackers has not been provided by police.

Witnesses to the incident, or those who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area are asked to contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/47244/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111, or via their website.