Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing
Video

The haunting nursery rhyme is back - and this time there is no explanation

PUBLISHED: 16:30 28 February 2019

"It's Raining, It's Pourning" has been reported again in Bramford Road, Ipswich- but the original alarm is now disconnected Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A Suffolk couple fear they are living in a real-life horror movie after hearing “demonic” nursery rhymes playing out in the middle of night.

Amanda Sparks says her partner was heading to bed about 2am this morning when he heard ‘It’s Raining, It’s Pouring.’ playing out.

Ms Sparks said: “He was just drifting off when he heard it - it’s an eerie, eerie noise, it’s almost demonic.

“He had to bury his head in the pillow to get to sleep it was so loud. It must be like being in your own horror movie.“

The Sparks, who live in Bramford Road, close to the Spinner Close junction, say they have heard lots of strange noises before but attributed them to some kind of building work - they have never heard anything like this.

It is not the first time neighbours in Ipswich have reported hearing a nursery rhyme playing at odd hours - but this time there really is no obvious explanation.

Last year the story of a tormented mother living in Bramford Road went viral after she was woken on a nightly basis by a tinny, distant rendition of ‘It’s Raining, It’s Pouring’ for over a year.

A midnight hunt by the mother and council staff discovered it was an alarm used to deter thieves from a unit on the Farthing Road estate. The alarm was activated by motion sensors had been setting it off.

However, the business responsible for the alarm have denied all knowledge this time around, and say the alarm has been unplugged since November 2018.

A spokesman for the company said: “We turned it off a couple of weeks after the council contacted us to say a woman in Bramford Road could hear it.

“It was simpler solution just to completely unplug it, so we can assure you it’s not coming from us.”

Last year, a spokesman for the council said: “This is unique in our experience – it was difficult to believe a nursery rhyme would be playing in the middle of the night.

“But we do take all complaints extremely seriously and asked the residents who contacted us to let us know when it was actually playing so we could investigate properly.”

Ipswich Borough Council were approached for comment on the latest noise issue.

/NewsSocial/People/General

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

The haunting nursery rhyme is back - and this time there is no explanation

‘Keep emotion out of it’, Tavis judge tells jurors

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Does Ipswich need a northern bypass? Public consultation to be launched into project

Could a northern bypass solve Ipswich's gridlock worries? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Suffolk man found in Exeter after emotional family appeal

Police confirmed Lawrence Shipp has been located in Exeter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One Show visits Ipswich to give shoppers a taste of extra special tomatoes

Chris Bavin (second right) with his crew from The One Show on the Cornhill. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists