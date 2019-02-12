Video

The haunting nursery rhyme is back - and this time there is no explanation

"It's Raining, It's Pourning" has been reported again in Bramford Road, Ipswich- but the original alarm is now disconnected Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A Suffolk couple fear they are living in a real-life horror movie after hearing “demonic” nursery rhymes playing out in the middle of night.

Amanda Sparks says her partner was heading to bed about 2am this morning when he heard ‘It’s Raining, It’s Pouring.’ playing out.

Ms Sparks said: “He was just drifting off when he heard it - it’s an eerie, eerie noise, it’s almost demonic.

“He had to bury his head in the pillow to get to sleep it was so loud. It must be like being in your own horror movie.“

The Sparks, who live in Bramford Road, close to the Spinner Close junction, say they have heard lots of strange noises before but attributed them to some kind of building work - they have never heard anything like this.

It is not the first time neighbours in Ipswich have reported hearing a nursery rhyme playing at odd hours - but this time there really is no obvious explanation.

Last year the story of a tormented mother living in Bramford Road went viral after she was woken on a nightly basis by a tinny, distant rendition of ‘It’s Raining, It’s Pouring’ for over a year.

A midnight hunt by the mother and council staff discovered it was an alarm used to deter thieves from a unit on the Farthing Road estate. The alarm was activated by motion sensors had been setting it off.

However, the business responsible for the alarm have denied all knowledge this time around, and say the alarm has been unplugged since November 2018.

A spokesman for the company said: “We turned it off a couple of weeks after the council contacted us to say a woman in Bramford Road could hear it.

“It was simpler solution just to completely unplug it, so we can assure you it’s not coming from us.”

Last year, a spokesman for the council said: “This is unique in our experience – it was difficult to believe a nursery rhyme would be playing in the middle of the night.

“But we do take all complaints extremely seriously and asked the residents who contacted us to let us know when it was actually playing so we could investigate properly.”

Ipswich Borough Council were approached for comment on the latest noise issue.

