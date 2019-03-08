Man stabbed in 'targeted' attack
PUBLISHED: 10:13 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 29 June 2019
Archant
A man has been stabbed in Ipswich, in what police have called a "targeted attack".
Police were called to the scene of the stabbing in Bramford Road shortly before 11pm on Friday.
A man in his 30s was stabbed, with police saying the attacker was known to the victim.
Police have confirmed the man has not sustained life-threatening injuries.
One person has been detained and remains in police custody.
Eyewitnesses in the street had reported seeing a heavy police presence, with police dogs on scene.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called at 10.54pm to reports of a male being stabbed in Bramford Road.
"The victim knew the person involved and this was a targeted attack.
"One person has been arrested."
Comments have been disabled on this article.