Man stabbed in 'targeted' attack

PUBLISHED: 10:13 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 29 June 2019

Suffolk police were called to the scene of a stabbing in Bramford Roads Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has been stabbed in Ipswich, in what police have called a "targeted attack".

Police were called to the scene of the stabbing in Bramford Road shortly before 11pm on Friday.

A man in his 30s was stabbed, with police saying the attacker was known to the victim.

Police have confirmed the man has not sustained life-threatening injuries.

One person has been detained and remains in police custody.

Eyewitnesses in the street had reported seeing a heavy police presence, with police dogs on scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called at 10.54pm to reports of a male being stabbed in Bramford Road.

"The victim knew the person involved and this was a targeted attack.

"One person has been arrested."

