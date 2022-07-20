Gallery
Bramford Scouts celebrate their 50th birthday and recall old memories
- Credit: Don Golding
A scouting stalwart is among scores of members celebrating 50 years of Bramford Scouts.
The scout group is marking its golden anniversary with a programme of events throughout the year, including a family camp, a fireworks display and a fundraising auction.
Claire Bickers, the group scout leader, said that the celebrations and accompanying events feel “absolutely amazing”.
Ms Bickers took over the role from Don Golding, who joined the team in November 1972.
Mr Golding has been in Bramford Scouts almost from the very beginning and remembers many fantastic events that took place during those 50 years.
The former group scout leader said that one of his favourite memories is doing joint gang shows with his teammates.
Mr Golding said: “Personally, I also enjoyed the family camps and those called father and son camps.
“We used to run those in September or October, and we actually got fathers and sons to come along to the camp.
“They were good cheering, chatting or bonding weekends.”
The Bramford Scouts consist of Beavers, Cubs and Scouts and aims to help boys and girls between the ages of 6 to 18 years to develop physically, mentally and spiritually, so that they will be better prepared to accept adult responsibilities.
One of its biggest events is its auction, held every other year, with the 2022 haul raising more than £4,000.
Ms Bickers who has been involved in the scouts' actions for 25 years, said: “We ask the local villages to retain any items that they don't need, instead of throwing them away to the landfill.
“We also collect things that can be recycled and reused.
“Our neighbours kindly donate their funds and items, like bikes, barbecues, garden pots, tools, children's toys and books.
“Once scouts have collected them from around the village, we come back to our hall, prepare the auction lots, and organise the auction.
“We ended up with 260 lots this year and raised more than £4,000, which is going to be spent on scout equipment.”
All of the scout groups do a lot of indoor and outdoor activities, including rifle shooting, campfire, fishing, axe throwing and crate stacking.