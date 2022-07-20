News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Gallery

Bramford Scouts celebrate their 50th birthday and recall old memories

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 11:00 AM July 20, 2022
Gang Show 1986

Gang show at Bramford Scouts, 1986 - Credit: Don Golding

A scouting stalwart is among scores of members celebrating 50 years of Bramford Scouts. 

The scout group is marking its golden anniversary with a programme of events throughout the year, including a family camp, a fireworks display and a fundraising auction.   

Bramford Scouts on a summer camp in 1987

Bramford Scouts on a summer camp in 1987 - Credit: Don Golding

Bramford Scouts organise their first camp in 1975

Bramford Scouts organise their first camp in 1975 - Credit: Don Golding

Claire Bickers, the group scout leader, said that the celebrations and accompanying events feel “absolutely amazing”.   

Ms Bickers took over the role from Don Golding, who joined the team in November 1972. 

Claire Bickers, the group scout leader and Don Golding, former group scout leader 

Claire Bickers, the group scout leader and Don Golding, former group scout leader - Credit: Claire Bickers

Mr Golding has been in Bramford Scouts almost from the very beginning and remembers many fantastic events that took place during those 50 years.  

The former group scout leader said that one of his favourite memories is doing joint gang shows with his teammates.    

Bramford Scouts on a summer camp in 1982

Bramford Scouts on a summer camp in 1982 - Credit: Don Golding

Bramford Scouts on a summer camp in 1979

Bramford Scouts on a summer camp in 1979 - Credit: Don Golding

Mr Golding said: “Personally, I also enjoyed the family camps and those called father and son camps.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire breaks out in allotments near Ipswich park
  2. 2 Search continues for missing swimmer following major incident
  3. 3 'Heartbreaking' - Ipswich nursery to close for good due to staff shortage
  1. 4 Thunderstorms expected after heatwave as warning issued in Suffolk
  2. 5 Fire service declares first major incident in years after further callouts
  3. 6 Drone pictures show how close field blaze came to Ipswich homes
  4. 7 Police believe Ipswich field blaze was started intentionally
  5. 8 Huge grass fire breaks out in east Suffolk field
  6. 9 A14 Sproughton diversion will be a 'nightmare' say residents
  7. 10 Man arrested on suspicion of assault and sexual assault in Ipswich

“We used to run those in September or October, and we actually got fathers and sons to come along to the camp.   

Bramford Scouts on a summer camp in 1981

Bramford Scouts on a summer camp in 1981 - Credit: Don Golding

Gang show at Bramford Scouts, 1990

Gang show at Bramford Scouts, 1990 - Credit: Don Golding

“They were good cheering, chatting or bonding weekends.”   

The Bramford Scouts consist of Beavers, Cubs and Scouts and aims to help boys and girls between the ages of 6 to 18 years to develop physically, mentally and spiritually, so that they will be better prepared to accept adult responsibilities. 

Bramford Scouts

Bramford Scouts - Credit: Claire Bickers

One of its biggest events is its auction, held every other year, with the 2022 haul raising more than £4,000. 

Ms Bickers who has been involved in the scouts' actions for 25 years, said: “We ask the local villages to retain any items that they don't need, instead of throwing them away to the landfill.  

Local auction organised by Bramford Scouts

Local auction organised by Bramford Scouts - Credit: Claire Bickers


Local auction organised by Bramford Scouts

Local auction organised by Bramford Scouts - Credit: Claire Bickers

“We also collect things that can be recycled and reused.    

“Our neighbours kindly donate their funds and items, like bikes, barbecues, garden pots, tools, children's toys and books.   

“Once scouts have collected them from around the village, we come back to our hall, prepare the auction lots, and organise the auction.    

Bramford Scouts on a summer camp in 1979

Bramford Scouts on a summer camp in 1979 - Credit: Don Golding

Scouts & Ventures 1984

Scouts & Ventures 1984 - Credit: Don Golding

“We ended up with 260 lots this year and raised more than £4,000, which is going to be spent on scout equipment.” 

50th birthday od Bramford Scouts

50th birthday od Bramford Scouts - Credit: Claire Bickers

All of the scout groups do a lot of indoor and outdoor activities, including rifle shooting, campfire, fishing, axe throwing and crate stacking.    

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Fire crews are tackling a 10 acre field fire near Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Firefighters tackling 10-acre field fire in village near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a blaze at Ravenswood Park in Ipswich.

Suffolk Live News | Video

Watch as firefighters battle large blaze at Ravenswood Park in Ipswich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A number of police cars can be seen in Discovery Avenue 

Suffolk Live News

Police presence after reports of woman being assaulted in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Waterfront

Suffolk Live News

Exact time heatwave will peak in Ipswich today

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon