Busy Ipswich roads closed after serious crash between car and cyclist

The Yarmouth Road has been closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A busy road in Ipswich have been closed following a serious crash between a car and a cyclist.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a bike in Yarmouth Road shortly after 7.20pm this evening.

Officers closed Yarmouth Road and Bramford Road in both directions shortly after their arrival. The police remain on scene and have reopened Bramford Road but they say that Yarmouth Road will remain shut for the foreseeable future.

There is no indication if anyone was injured in the crash but the police are advising drivers to avoid the area while they deal with the scene.

Witnesses said that they were turned away from the road by officers and that there were several police cars and ambulances on the scene.