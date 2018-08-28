Smash-and-grab burglary in Suffolk village

The robbery happened in Fordham St Martin, just outside Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Jewellery and cash were snatched from a home as burglars smashed their way into a property.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the burglary in Fornham St Martin, a village just outside Bury St Edmunds.

The incident occurred between 11.30am on Thursday, December 6 and 11.45am on Saturday, December 8, at an address in Birkdale Court.

The glass in a rear patio door was smashed to gain entry and once inside, an unknown number of offenders stole cash and jewellery from the property.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information about this crime, is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 70948/18.

They can also contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.