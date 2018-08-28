Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Smash-and-grab burglary in Suffolk village

PUBLISHED: 21:59 10 December 2018

The robbery happened in Fordham St Martin, just outside Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The robbery happened in Fordham St Martin, just outside Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Jewellery and cash were snatched from a home as burglars smashed their way into a property.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the burglary in Fornham St Martin, a village just outside Bury St Edmunds.

The incident occurred between 11.30am on Thursday, December 6 and 11.45am on Saturday, December 8, at an address in Birkdale Court.

The glass in a rear patio door was smashed to gain entry and once inside, an unknown number of offenders stole cash and jewellery from the property.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information about this crime, is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 70948/18.

They can also contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Police stress safety after Ipswich sees five burglaries in four weeks

21:20 Jake Foxford
Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether these burglaries are connected Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A spate of burglaries in Ipswich has left Suffolk police urging residents to be vigilant and secure with their homes and property as the evenings draw in.

Gritters out for second night in a row in Suffolk

20:20 Jake Foxford
Suffolk Highways gritters have been spreading salt for the second day in a row Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Gritters are out on Suffolk’s vital roads tonight and tomorrow morning ahead of dropping temperatures and a risk of icy conditions.

Police officer witnessed row between rival groups on day of Tavis attack, court hears

14:13 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A police officer intervened in a row between members of two rival groups in Ipswich town centre a few hours before 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed to death, it has been alleged.

Opinion Why do we love a pantomime so much?

17:31 Liz Nice
Helen McDermott and John Mangan in Sleeping Beauty at Gorleston

Liz Nice went to Gorleston Pavilion Theatre to see Sleeping Beauty and discovered the answer

Eastern Angles anniversary Christmas show is screamingly funny

16:54 Andrew Clarke
Joe Leat, Geri Allen and Eloise Kay on their guard in The Fenland Screamers and Other Boggy Tales, this year's Eastern Angles Christmas Show Photo: Mike Kwasniak

Eastern Angles is celebrating 30 years of their irreverent Christmas show with the gloriously surreal tale of The Fenland Screamers. Arts Editor Andrew Clarke gets enjoyably lost in this ripping yarn set in the roaring twenties

Man, 18, arrested in connection with attempted sex assault in Ipswich

12:05 Tom Potter
The incident was reported in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault following reports of an attack on a woman in an Ipswich street.

Gallery Can you see yourself in the Yates gallery?

15:01 Megan Aldous
Saturday December 8th 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich was packed at the weekend with many dancing, drinking and having a laugh. Do you recognise anyone in the pictures?

Ipswich pupils highlight plastic problem with recycled Christmas tree

17:22 Katy Sandalls
The tree is made up of over 1000 bottles Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Students at a school in Ipswich have been raising awareness of the problems of plastic this festive season but creating a huge Christmas tree with a difference.

Council lost £91,000 in market rent during the Ipswich Cornhill rebuild

17:12 Paul Geater
Ipswich market has moved to Princes Street after work began on the Cornhill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Council’s support for the town’s market while the Cornhill was being rebuilt has cost the authority £91,000, new figures show.

Missing Ipswich teen found in Colchester

12:14 Amy Gibbons
The 15-year-old was found in Colchester on December 9 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have located a 15-year-old boy who was missing from his Ipswich home for a month.

Most read

Triple tragedy on region’s roads as three die in weekend crashes

Three people were killed in crashes over the weekend Picture: ARCHANT

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich

Video ‘People spat at me in the street’ – mum-of-three suffers after ex-partner’s fake Facebook claims

Jennifer Pearson, from Felixstowe, is hoping for a peaceful and prosperous 2019 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Police officer witnessed row between rival groups on day of Tavis attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Man, 18, arrested in connection with attempted sex assault in Ipswich

The incident was reported in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

Brit award-winning act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

Race Night at Newmarket. Picture: Gregg Brown
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide