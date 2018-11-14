Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Long fight ahead to defeat mental health stigma - new ‘recovery college’ manager

14 November, 2018 - 11:47
Breanne Cook. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK FOUNDATION TRUST (NSFT)

Breanne Cook. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK FOUNDATION TRUST (NSFT)

Archant

Breanne Cook has taken over as manager of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust’s (NSFT) Recovery College, which runs courses on topics such as wellbeing and life after illness to help support patients.

The courses are designed to give groups of up to 12 patients at a time information they can use in real life on how they can recover from a period of psychological illness.

They are also designed to break down some of the stigma surrounding illnesses such as depression and bipolar disorder, by showing participants there are others going through the same experiences.

But Ms Cook while some tutors and participants and Recovery College courses report greater acceptance of mental illness in the community at large, others believe the stigma has only increased.

The former social worker believes that shows: “There is still a long way to go in terms of he stigma within the community and the media.

“However the Recovery College supports and challenges that by recognising that people’s recovery journeys are unique and their experiences are unique.

“The mental health challenges they face are not about something that’s wrong with them, it’s about something that has happened to them.

“You really have to treat people as individuals.”

Mrs Cook takes on the role after being the Recovery College’s East Suffolk co-ordinator for the past 10 months.

ran four courses in her previous job in East Suffolk, which were Wellness Planning, Creating an Individual Learning Plan, Building on Strengths and Abilities, and What is Recovery?

In her new role, she hopes to help introduce additional courses and help make sure the college is sustainable so that even more people can benefit from the help it provides.

“I am really excited about my new role, as I really believe in the work of the Recovery College,” said Mrs Cook.

She said the most beneficial thing about the courses is that: “People learn from each other.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, there’s always someone you can learn from.

“By coming here you really understand that your experiences are completely normal, human experiences.”

Mrs Cook added: “I applied for the job as I wanted to be in a position to influence the growth of the college and make sure it is sustainable so that even more people can access the help it provides.”

“One of the best parts of the job is running courses – you really get to connect with people and see the benefits of the college first-hand.

“Watching people grow, learn and use peer discussion and experience to influence their own recovery journey makes it all so worthwhile.

“The Recovery College is a really valuable asset and offers us the chance to support people in the community and to promote personal recovery principles. It gives people control over their own recovery journey, which is really important.”

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

32 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

54 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

Most read

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

Updated Man down from tree after 15-hour stand off

The police cordon at St Clements Church Lane leading to the Fore Street Pool car park Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide