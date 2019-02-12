Missing Suffolk man found in Exeter after emotional family appeal

Police confirmed Lawrence Shipp has been located in Exeter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 46-year-old father who went missing from his Suffolk home earlier this week has been located in Exeter.

Lawrence Shipp, who was last seen at his Bredfield home at 8.30am on Monday, was found this afternoon, February 28.

In an emotional public appeal issued earlier today, the 46-year-old was described by his family as an “incredible father and wonderful husband”.

His wife, Lucy, said: “If Lawrence is listening, we want to tell him that we are here for him, that his daughters love him and that his friends and family are all desperate for news.”

Mr Shipp was believed to be travelling towards the Plymouth area.

Devon and Cornwall Police previously said officers were concerned for his welfare and appealed for people to get in touch with any information that may lead to him being found.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Police would like to thank the media and public for their help with this matter.”