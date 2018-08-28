Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

Is staying away from men the secret to a long life? I hope not, says Liz Nice

PUBLISHED: 12:13 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 16 January 2019

Liz Nice says she is unlikely to live to be 100 if it means she has to stay away from the 'hassle' of men

Liz Nice says she is unlikely to live to be 100 if it means she has to stay away from the 'hassle' of men

Archant

Brenda Osborne says her secret to 105 years of life is avoiding the ‘hassle’ of men. Liz Nice argues that she may have missed something...

One of the first jobs we tend to get as young journalists is 100th birthdays.

I did several in my time, rarely expecting an earth-shattering reply to the proverbial question: “What is the secret to your long life?”

I always hoped they might say, ‘gin and cigarettes’, ‘sex!’ or ‘wild living’.

But usually it was the far less gratifying ‘a smile a day’, ‘healthy eating’ or ‘a nice walk every morning.

Sometimes I wondered if these stock answers were in fact subversive put-downs for a patronising young reporter.

“Well, I’m not going to tell this young upstart about my red hot affair with the milkman!” I imagined them smiling to themselves.

But my imagination has always got me into trouble and is often wildly inaccurate, so it probably was a gentle, unruffled approach to life that saw them all through.

This week, however, I spotted a real gem of an answer from Brenda Osborne from Mansfield who has just reached the grand old age of 105.

Brenda, who was born in 1913, offered the most interesting secret to her success (if we view great age as such) I’ve heard thus far.

“I would put my good health down to hard work and avoiding men,” she said.

Well, I can meet her half way on the first one but with the second, well, Brenda, I guess I’ve blown it.

Much as I am often accused of being man-hating, the case with many columnists who appear to be fervently opinionated in a certain direction is that generally the reverse is true. (It could be that we doth protest too much?).

I grew up with two much-loved brothers, adored my grandfather and still go to my dad for advice even if it is just so that I can be certain I am doing the exact opposite of what he recommends.

I have also spent almost none of my adult life man-free, although my new year’s resolution is to do just that for 2019, so I may live to a great age as yet, providing I can also forgo the gin and other vices, which may be a little harder.

According to Brenda’s great niece, Brenda has always said that men just aren’t ‘worth the hassle’.

But they are, aren’t they - as long as the hassle they are giving you doesn’t entirely exceed the joy they offer you as well, which, of course, is true of anyone of either gender we allow into our lives.

It’s why I’ve stopped going to the football so much – once I realised that I was placing my hopes of happiness on the shoulders of 11 men who neither know nor care about me, I realised that my attitude to football might as well inform the rest of my life.

I thus decided to proceed henceforth with only those who concern themselves with cheering me up, rather than expecting me to do all the work.

With those who, like a friend of mine the other day, allowed me to spend a full hour laughing my head off at his expense and only said, when I worried that I had taken things a tad too far, ‘It’s just good to make you happy’. (Let’s clone him!)

With those who, like my son at the weekend, treated me to a trampoline performance which included a move from the game, Fortnite called ‘Flippin’ sexy’ which was fortunately not even remotely as alarming as it sounds but extremely funny.

And with those who write to me on a Saturday, as one man did this week, just to tell me how much he liked the new picture of me in the paper!

Actually, when I come to think of it, this past week it has been mostly men who have put a spring in my step. It usually is in fact. Sorry, Brenda, I’m a lost cause. You may have lived a long life, but how much you have missed!

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

It’s the generation game! Baby Jayda makes it five for Ipswich family

Five generations of one family - Great grandmother Debbie Brimble, aged 58, dad Jack Brimble, aged 19, baby Jayda Brimble, grandmother Jo Rundell, aged 38, and great great grandmother Joyce Wells, aged 78. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man who tried to rob Greggs at knifepoint jailed

Bird, 34, was given a 28 month prison sentence for trying to rob a Greggs Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

In-form Dockers set to provide Sudbury with stiff test as Morsley set to make changes

Sudbury keeper Paul Walker grabs the ball just ahead of Felixstowe's Rhys Barber. Walker was in good form at Bowers lat weekend Photo: STAN BASTON

SIL preview: ‘We are in the last chance saloon’, admits Squirrell, as Grundisburgh face the drop

Grundisburgh boss Mickey Squirrell

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Town ‘tracking’ Barry Town right-back

Macauley Southam-Hales, left, has been linked with Ipswich Town. Picture: BARRY TOWN FC

Nino Severino: Those who criticised Andy Murray for emotional press conference know nothing about sport

Andy Murray got emotional during a press conference when he revealed that he will be forced to reture this year. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists