E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man charged with murder 40 years after Ipswich student’s death

PUBLISHED: 09:19 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 19 March 2020

Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture: GOOGLE

Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture: GOOGLE

Google

An 79-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a doctor and former Ipswich student more than 40 years ago.

A cutting from the Ipswich Star on Friday, January 23, 1998, 20 years after the murder of Dr Brenda PageA cutting from the Ipswich Star on Friday, January 23, 1998, 20 years after the murder of Dr Brenda Page

Dr Brenda Page was found dead in an Aberdeen flat, where she had lived alone, on July 14, 1978.

The former Northgate School pupil had conducted significant research to prevent deformed babies, working in the genetics department at the University of Aberdeen Medical School from 1973 until her death at 32.

The murder weapon was never found, but it was thought to be something like a poker, spanner or chisel.

The case was brought back for reinvestigation six years ago, and on Tuesday, police said a 79-year-old man had been arrested and charged.

Christopher Harrisson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, when he was charged with murder. He entered no plea and was released on bail.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “A number of people have contacted police to provide information following our appeal.

“I would like to thank them for their assistance, along with all those who have helped with the investigation so far.

“I continue to urge anyone who believes they may have information relevant to the inquiry, and has not yet spoken to the police, to get in touch.

“I also ask any previous witnesses from 1978, or from the subsequent review from 2014 onwards, who have changed their contact address or telephone numbers to get in touch and update us.”

In 1964, Brenda was Northgate’s most successful GCE A-level entrant, with passes in botany, zoology, physics and chemistry, and distinctions in special papers in both botany and zoology.

She later secured a first class honours degree in zoology from University College in London.

Shortly afterwards, she moved to Glasgow University to work in the genetics institute.

Brenda was awarded her Doctorate of Philosophy in 1972 for a thesis on the male human meiosis, infertility and abnormalities of birth.

Her mother, Florence Page, told the Ipswich Star in 1978 there had been exciting developments in her work. She had just started on a project with a team of six scientists and had travelled to international conferences.

Most Read

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

WATCH as queues rush into Tesco Copdock at 6am after overnight closure to restock shelves

People were queuing at 6am to get into Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange this morning. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

WATCH as queues rush into Tesco Copdock at 6am after overnight closure to restock shelves

People were queuing at 6am to get into Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange this morning. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Huge queues spotted outside supermarkets as shoppers look to snap up items

Crowds of people wait outside Aldi in Martlesham, to stockpile Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man charged with murder 40 years after Ipswich student’s death

Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture: GOOGLE

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed

Stone Lodge Academy has been closed due to Coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Community schemes supporting coronavirus effort in Suffolk will be mapped

Good Neighbour Schemes, like this one in Rendlesham and Snape, are among the initiatives that Suffolk will rely on. Picture: SALLY CONNICK

Schools provider calls on parents to help pupils to keep learning away from classrooms

The Bridge School is one of those run by Unity Schools Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24