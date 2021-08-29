Published: 12:31 PM August 29, 2021

Brewdog hopes to open on Albion Wharf on the site of the former La Tour Cycle Cafe. - Credit: Paul Geater

Brewdog has applied for a drinks licence for a unit next to the Winerack on Ipswich Waterfront - not in the development itself, as previously reported.

It has applied for the Unit 7 site on Albion Wharf, which was part of the original Mill development - although its proximity to new developments at The Winerack is understood to be a key reason for the application.

The unit was previously occupied by the La Tour Cycle Cafe, which closed in September 2019.

It is expected to have a total internal makeover before opening as a Brewdog bar and restaurant.

There are commercial units on the ground floor of the Winerack next the Albion Wharf building, which are expected to be occupied as the area becomes busier.

The Waterfront continues to develop as an area for food and drink, as more people move to that part of town and the university continues to expand.