Published: 4:30 PM August 26, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM August 26, 2021

Trendy beer company BrewDog has applied for a drinks licence to open a new bar on the ground floor of the Winerack development on Ipswich's Waterfront.

The Scottish-based brewer and leisure company has applied for the licence to Ipswich Borough Council.

BrewDog is set to move into one of the units at the bottom of the Winerack. - Credit: Charlotte McLoughlan

BrewDog was established in 2007 and has set up microbreweries in pubs and bars across the country as well as selling its products through off licences and online.

It has been expanding across Britain and abroad - it has a successful bar in Norwich.

The application has been registered with the borough and neighbouring residents and businesses have until September 16 to have their say before it goes before the licensing committee.

BrewDog wants to open from 10am each day, closing at from Sunday to Thursday and 1am on Friday and Saturday nights.

It is next to the former Anytime Gym premises where a drinks application was recently rejected because of the long hours requested - but that mentioned opening on some occasions up to 4am and the proposed hours are not out of line with other nearby bars.

No one from BrewDog was able to respond to our request for information about their plans for the site - but it is understood they are "definitely committed" to opening in Ipswich.

BrewDog is coming to Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: BrewDog

The news was welcomed by Ipswich Central whose chief executive Paul Clement said: "A brand like BrewDog coming to Ipswich has to be welcomed as it shows confidence in the town, and that it is somewhere worth investing in.

"We hope the borough will bear in mind any concerns there may be from people living in a primarily residential area, but this is not out of line with other sites nearby."

The Waterfront is already a key entertainment site for the town - with pubs and bars extending the full length from Aurora on Orwell Quay through to Dance Eats in the Jerwood Dance House near Stoke Bridge.

With the University of Suffolk at the heart of the area, this has become bustling - and BrewDog is known to be especially popular with younger people who have an interest in speciality beers.



