Ipswich Cornhill to host candle-lit vigil to mark 'Brexit Day'

28 January, 2020 - 11:01
The People's Vote campaign in Ipswich is to place candles on the steps of Ipswich Town Hall to mark the moment Britain leaves the European Union. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

The People's Vote campaign in Ipswich is to place candles on the steps of Ipswich Town Hall to mark the moment Britain leaves the European Union. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Archant

Ipswich is to mark the moment Britain leaves the European Union with a silent, candle-lit vigil on the town's Cornhill.

The candles will be placed on the steps of Ipswich Town Hall. Picture: DAVID VINCENTThe candles will be placed on the steps of Ipswich Town Hall. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The event is being organised by the People's Vote campaign in Ipswich on Friday, January 31 at 11pm, the time Britain officially exits the political union it has been part of for more than 40 years.

The group, which has campaigned for Britain to remain in the EU after the Leave vote's victory in the 2016 referendum, says there will be no speeches or protest banners at the event.

You may also want to watch:

Instead they are calling on people to simply light candles to put on the steps of the Town Hall, saying they will "stand silently together as the moment passes".

They will then invite people to "pick up a candle and take it home as a little beacon of light and hope".

It is an event likely to cause some controversy among Brexit supporters, many of whom see January 31 as a day when the UK gains in independence and sovereignty.

Those interested in attending should email the Ipswich People's Vote campaign here.

