Ports given £500,000 ‘Brexit transition’ cash

Ipswich is one of the ports to benefit from 'Brexit transition' money. Picture: MIKE PAGE Archant

Suffolk and Essex ports have been given a total of more than £500,000 to avoid disruption caused by Brexit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tendring, Essex, Ipswich and East Suffolk councils have each got a share of the £10million national funding for transition period, with Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) saying it “will help the local area to prepare for the end of the transition period”.

The government says the fund will help councils prepare for changes at the border, so ports’ operations can “continue to run smoothly at the end of the transition period”.

You may also want to watch:

It hopes the money “will ensure ports in the East of England can continue to be fully operational and avoid disruption in their communities”.

Tendring, Essex and East Suffolk councils are each getting £150,000, while Ipswich Borough Council will get £86,000.

Local government secretary Robert Jenrick said: “We’re supporting vital ports across the East of England’and their surrounding communities with £622,000 of additional funding to support local preparations as we approach the end of the transition period.

“We will continue to work with ports, councils and their partners to ensure a smooth transition in the new year.”