Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Government survives – but what happens next in the saga of Brexit?

PUBLISHED: 20:30 16 January 2019

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during the debate for the Government no confidence motion in the House of Commons, Picture: PA Wire

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during the debate for the Government no confidence motion in the House of Commons, Picture: PA Wire

After a dramatic two days in the House of Commons, attention now turns to what happens next in the Brexit saga – and we should not have too long to wait.

Under the terms of an amendment agreed by Parliament earlier this month, Prime Minister Theresa May has until Monday to outline her next steps to MPs – and this weekend is expected to be very busy for both ministers and backbenchers.

The default position is that unless nothing else happens, the United Kingdom leaves the EU on March 29 – deal or no deal.

However such a move is supported by only about 70 hard-line Brexiteers (although it is gaining support among Conservative Party members according to opinion polls) and MPs have shown they are willing to take action to ensure a no deal Brexit is avoided.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge, who supported Mrs May’s deal and is concerned about the impact of no deal on businesses in his constituency, said he understood that no deal on March 29 was the default position – but that would lead to serious legal complications.

He said: “That still needs new laws to be passed involving trade tariffs, immigration and various other requirements. And I don’t think MPs who are opposed to no deal would be prepared to pass that kind of emergency legislation.”

Mr Cartlidge said it would be necessary for the government to talk to reasonable MPs from across the political spectrum to find a solution to the political log-jam.

Bookies say it is now odds-on that Mrs May will seek an extension to the March 29 deadline to leave the EU to allow more time to make preparations and to try to get changes to the deal.

There have been reports that EU officials have told the UK government that the deadline could be moved to the end of July – although if any longer delay is required Article 50 would have to be revoked and the whole process restarted later.

Until now Mrs May has always insisted that the March 29 deadline would have to be met, but a growing number of her cabinet ministers are thought to be discussing bringing in a delay – led by Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond who is known to be seriously concerned that a “no deal” Brexit would devastate the UK economy.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

WATCH: See inside new hotel offering rooms for just £14.99

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: See inside new hotel offering rooms for just £14.99

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man who tried to rob Greggs at knifepoint jailed

Bird, 34, was given a 28 month prison sentence for trying to rob Greggs in Ipswich's Whitehouse Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

First look: Strictly star Kevin Clifton goes glam at Ipswich Regent for Rock of Ages musical

Kevin Clifton as Stacee Jaxx in the glam-rock musical Rock of Ages Photo: Selladoor Worldwide

Gritters ready for action as ice warning issued for region

Scattered wintry showers  bringing a mix of rain, hail, sleet and snow - are forecast. Picture: GREGG BROWN

May survives confidence vote – as MPs look at way out of Brexit chaos

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during the debate for the Government no confidence motion in the House of Commons. Picture: PA Wire

Police and ambulance communication breakdown contributed to man’s death, inquest jury concludes

Mark Harris, 24, from Bury St Edmunds, died on January 11, 2016 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists