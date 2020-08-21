Diamond anniversary couple say working together is key to long and happy marriage

Brian and Dot Salway look over their wedding photos Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A Felixstowe couple are getting ready to celebrate their upcoming diamond wedding anniversary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brian and Dot are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Brian and Dot are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Brian Salway, 81, and his wife Dot, 79, will be celebrating spending 60 years together next month.

The couple met as teenagers in their native north London where they became close friends before becoming romantically involved.

“We went to a youth club in London,” said Mrs Salway.

“We got to know each other more, we became friends and then we fell in love.

Brian and Dot on their 50th wedding anniversary Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Brian and Dot on their 50th wedding anniversary Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“That was it; he went into the army, came back out and we were married.”

Mr Salway was among the last young men to be conscripted and spent time in the British Army.

At the time of their marriage Mr and Mrs Salway were just 21 and 19 respectively.

It was not long after their marriage that the couple moved away from London and up to Suffolk where Mr Salway got a job in Martlesham working at what is now Adastral Park.

Brian and Dot 60th Wedding Anniversary Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Brian and Dot 60th Wedding Anniversary Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

You may also want to watch:

Not long after the couple welcomed their first child and moved from Woodbridge to Felixstowe where they have remained ever since.

Mr Salway spent much of his working life in technology working with satellites and other digital communications.

He later studied conservation at Otley College before joining the Suffolk Wildlife Trust and leading up the Felixstowe branch.

Brian and Dot 60th Wedding Anniversary Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Brian and Dot 60th Wedding Anniversary Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mrs Salway began working in the stockroom at Boots in Felixstowe as her children got older and stayed there for 27 years.

Together the couple had four children - two girls and two boys- as well as eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

The couple said it was important for them to be able to spend time with their family and said they were blessed to still be able to do that.

To mark the special occasion the couple are having a family get together soon at Seckford Hall.

Wedding Day memories for Brian and Dot - about to to celebrate 60 years Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Wedding Day memories for Brian and Dot - about to to celebrate 60 years Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

They are grateful that restrictions have eased enough to let them celebrate their special day, even if they aren’t able to mark the occasion with everyone they would like to.

After spending 60 years together as a married couple, what is the Salway’s secret to a long and happy marriage?

“Working together,” said Mrs Salway.

“We have supported each other through the good times and the difficult times.”