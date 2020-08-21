E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Diamond anniversary couple say working together is key to long and happy marriage

PUBLISHED: 17:29 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 21 August 2020

Brian and Dot Salway look over their wedding photos Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Brian and Dot Salway look over their wedding photos Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A Felixstowe couple are getting ready to celebrate their upcoming diamond wedding anniversary.

Brian and Dot are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBrian and Dot are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Brian Salway, 81, and his wife Dot, 79, will be celebrating spending 60 years together next month.

The couple met as teenagers in their native north London where they became close friends before becoming romantically involved.

“We went to a youth club in London,” said Mrs Salway.

“We got to know each other more, we became friends and then we fell in love.

Brian and Dot on their 50th wedding anniversary Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBrian and Dot on their 50th wedding anniversary Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“That was it; he went into the army, came back out and we were married.”

Mr Salway was among the last young men to be conscripted and spent time in the British Army.

At the time of their marriage Mr and Mrs Salway were just 21 and 19 respectively.

It was not long after their marriage that the couple moved away from London and up to Suffolk where Mr Salway got a job in Martlesham working at what is now Adastral Park.

Brian and Dot 60th Wedding Anniversary Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBrian and Dot 60th Wedding Anniversary Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

You may also want to watch:

Not long after the couple welcomed their first child and moved from Woodbridge to Felixstowe where they have remained ever since.

Mr Salway spent much of his working life in technology working with satellites and other digital communications.

He later studied conservation at Otley College before joining the Suffolk Wildlife Trust and leading up the Felixstowe branch.

Brian and Dot 60th Wedding Anniversary Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBrian and Dot 60th Wedding Anniversary Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mrs Salway began working in the stockroom at Boots in Felixstowe as her children got older and stayed there for 27 years.

Together the couple had four children - two girls and two boys- as well as eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

The couple said it was important for them to be able to spend time with their family and said they were blessed to still be able to do that.

To mark the special occasion the couple are having a family get together soon at Seckford Hall.

Wedding Day memories for Brian and Dot - about to to celebrate 60 years Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANWedding Day memories for Brian and Dot - about to to celebrate 60 years Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

They are grateful that restrictions have eased enough to let them celebrate their special day, even if they aren’t able to mark the occasion with everyone they would like to.

After spending 60 years together as a married couple, what is the Salway’s secret to a long and happy marriage?

“Working together,” said Mrs Salway.

“We have supported each other through the good times and the difficult times.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Storm Ellen is on its way - how bad will it be in Suffolk?

Suffolk is set for a blustery day on Friday, but falls outside the area of a weather warning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sea swimmer who sparked rescue emergency says he was never in danger

Emergency services take part in the search for two people at Felixstowe Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Storm Ellen is on its way - how bad will it be in Suffolk?

Suffolk is set for a blustery day on Friday, but falls outside the area of a weather warning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sea swimmer who sparked rescue emergency says he was never in danger

Emergency services take part in the search for two people at Felixstowe Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich boutique closes store to go online only

Lynn Turner is moving Cake and Catwalk totally online. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Could the Orwell Bridge close today as Storm Ellen batters Suffolk?

The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Warning after £44k lost to fraudsters in Facebook Messenger scam

Trading Standards told users to be wary of unusual messages asking for assistance with financial transactions Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Thrills and spills - Stock car racing photos from Foxhall in the 1960s in Days Gone By

Brian Wilcox remembers exciting stock car meetings at Foxhall Heath in the 1960s Picture: RON HALL

Inquest into death of motorcyclist adjourned

Paul Dawes. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY