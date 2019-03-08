Queen legend Brian May's surprise visit to Ipswich Regent to watch We Will Rock You

Brian May was in the audience at the Ipswich performance of We Will Rock You Picture: Archant Library

Theatre-goers in Ipswich were left stunned after legendary Queen guitarist Brian May joined them in the audience to watch the musical We Will Rock You - based on the band's songs.

May was at the Ipswich Regent enjoying the first evening's performance of the show in the town on Monday night, September 23.

The musical incorporates many of the bands hit songs including 'I Want to Break Free', 'Somebody to Love' and 'Killer Queen'. A West End hit, the show is currently touring around the country.

Excited Ipswich fans took to social media to express their surprise and delight at seeing May among the crowds.

One wrote: "Brian May is in the audience at the Ipswich Regent watching We Will Rock You. Can't believe it. Feels amazing to think I'm in the same room as a legend like that with Freddie tattooed on my arm."

Another added: "I'm going to cry Brian May is sat in my row in the theatre watching we will rock you."

At the start of the month, he joined fellow Queen band-mate Roger Taylor and We Will Rock You's writer Ben Elton as they met up with the show's cast during rehearsals.

The smash hit show is on at the Regent until Saturday, September 28.