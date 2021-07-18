Video
Enjoy exploring the past captured in Lego models at The Hold
- Credit: Victoria Pertusa
Lego fans were able to trace the past through models made from the popular toy as a new summer exhibition opened in Ipswich at the weekend.
Brick History is being staged at The Hold heritage and archive centre - and runs until September 27.
Visitors are able to walk through history told imaginatively in Lego, from dinosaurs to Viking invasions, suffragettes to the space age.
Highlights include a 1.5m square medieval castle and also Lego models of Suffolk's famous landmarks - created by local people during lockdown.
Inspired by the exhibition, there will also be a series of Lego workshops - taking place on July 23 and 30, and August 6, 13, 20 and 27.
On Thursday, July 22, Lego enthusiast Andrew Webb will be leading a talk about how a single Lego brick inspired him to painstakingly create a life size replica of the famous Sutton Hoo helmet.
The impressive Lego helmet will then be placed on display in the exhibition.
Tickets for Brick History are priced at £5 for adults and £4 for children and concessions, family tickets are also available.