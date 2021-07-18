News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Enjoy exploring the past captured in Lego models at The Hold

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 9:35 AM July 18, 2021   
Visitors to Brick History can trace the past through a series of Lego models

Visitors to Brick History can trace the past through a series of Lego models - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Lego fans were able to trace the past through models made from the popular toy as a new summer exhibition opened in Ipswich at the weekend.

Brick History is being staged at The Hold heritage and archive centre - and runs until September 27.

A detailed  castle model at the Brick History exhibition this summer at The Hold in Ipswich

A detailed castle model at the Brick History exhibition this summer at The Hold in Ipswich - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Visitors are able to walk through history told imaginatively in Lego, from dinosaurs to Viking invasions, suffragettes to the space age.

Viking invasions captured in Lego at the Brick History exhibition at The Hold

Viking invasions captured in Lego at the Brick History exhibition at The Hold - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Highlights include  a 1.5m square medieval castle and also Lego models of Suffolk's famous landmarks - created by local people during lockdown. 

Inspired by the exhibition, there will also be a series of Lego workshops - taking place on July 23 and 30, and August  6, 13, 20 and 27.

On Thursday, July 22,  Lego enthusiast Andrew Webb will be leading a talk about how a single Lego brick inspired him to painstakingly create a life size replica of the famous Sutton Hoo helmet. 

A suffragette chained to railings is one of the Lego exhibits

A suffragette chained to railings is one of the Lego exhibits tracing the nation's history at The Hold in Fore Street, Ipswich - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The impressive Lego helmet will then be placed on display in the exhibition. 

Tickets for Brick History are priced at £5 for adults and £4 for children and concessions, family tickets are also available. 

