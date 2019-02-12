Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Revamp to close lane on busy road for six weeks

PUBLISHED: 17:05 01 March 2019

Bridge Lane, which connects the town centre to Stoke, will be partially closed for six weeks. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bridge Lane, which connects the town centre to Stoke, will be partially closed for six weeks. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

One lane on a busy road will be shut for six weeks as part of an ongoing revamp near Ipswich Waterfront, highways bosses have announced.

The left hand lane on Bridge Street, heading in the direction of Stoke and Wherstead Road, is to close from March 4 as part of improvement works on St Peter’s Wharf.

It will be shut from the roundabout to the entrance of St Peter’s Dock, although the road connecting College Street to Bridge Lane will remain open.

Vehicles wanting to enter St Peter’s Dock will still have access, although restrictions are being put in place for heavy goods vehicles.

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: “We do not expect there to be any delays for people’s journeys but we will be monitoring the situation daily and will act if necessary.”

The council run car park will also be closed for two weeks. Improvement works for the £750,000 scheme have now entered their second phase.

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

The haunting nursery rhyme is back - and this time there is no explanation

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

The haunting nursery rhyme is back - and this time there is no explanation

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Four arrested on suspicion of drug driving after police operation

Pc Chris Squirrell with police dog Rigsby; PCC Tim Passmore; and Pc Kelly Milton (RAPT) at the Copdock check site Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

NHS survey reveals pressures on staff as most in Suffolk do extra unpaid hours

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Jury in Tavis trial expected to consider verdicts soon

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘I think we have to win’ – Lambert on Town’s crunch clash with Reading

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert believes the home game against Reading is one his side 'have to win' if they are to beat the drop. Photo: PA

Interactive map – All of Suffolk’s cycle paths revealed

Suffolk's cycle paths have been mapped by Google - and riders can get from Ipswich to Norwich entirely on cycle-friendly roads Picture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists