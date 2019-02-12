Revamp to close lane on busy road for six weeks

Bridge Lane, which connects the town centre to Stoke, will be partially closed for six weeks. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

One lane on a busy road will be shut for six weeks as part of an ongoing revamp near Ipswich Waterfront, highways bosses have announced.

The left hand lane on Bridge Street, heading in the direction of Stoke and Wherstead Road, is to close from March 4 as part of improvement works on St Peter’s Wharf.

It will be shut from the roundabout to the entrance of St Peter’s Dock, although the road connecting College Street to Bridge Lane will remain open.

Vehicles wanting to enter St Peter’s Dock will still have access, although restrictions are being put in place for heavy goods vehicles.

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: “We do not expect there to be any delays for people’s journeys but we will be monitoring the situation daily and will act if necessary.”

The council run car park will also be closed for two weeks. Improvement works for the £750,000 scheme have now entered their second phase.