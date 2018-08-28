Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Traffic chaos as car crash closes Ipswich bridge

PUBLISHED: 09:17 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 31 January 2019

Bridge Street in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bridge Street in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A two car crash has closed Stoke Bridge near the Ipswich Waterfront.

Suffolk police were called to the incident at 8.40am and have closed the bridge, also knows as Bridge Street, while the cars were recovered.

No-one was injured in the crash which involved a Ford Fiesta and a Toyota Aygo.

Cars are now being diverted around that crash by police who advise drivers to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with.

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Temperatures drop to -8C overnight and there is more snow to come

Suffolk has seen its coldest night since the Beast from the East. Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Ipswich Council will immediately carry out any Cornhill safety work needed after death of John Stow

Flowers mark where the accident happened on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Traffic chaos as car crash closes Ipswich bridge

Bridge Street in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

What date it is? Drivers at this car park have been left confused

NCP Car Park

Social media bans for knife suspects aimed at reducing gang rivalry risk

The new orders are designed to tackle rising knife violence Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists