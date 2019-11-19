Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

A man is in hospital tonight after being stabbed in a robbery by two masked men in Ipswich.

Police said the victim suffered stab wounds to his face and thigh in the attack, which happened on the tow path near to the skatepark adjacent to Bridge Street.

Officers sealed off the area while investigations got under way.

The victim, a man in his 40s, has been taken to hospital. His condition is stable and not thought at this time to be life-threatening or life-changing.

During the incident the victim's mobile phone and wallet were stolen.

Emergency services were called shortly after 7pm.

Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The suspects for the attack are described as two black men, both over six feet tall, between18-24 years of age, who were wearing tight fitting dark clothing and balaclavas. Both men made off in the direction of Stoke Bridge after the attack.

Police are treating the incident as a targeted attack at this time.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Ipswich CID quoting reference number CAD 323 of 19 November on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.