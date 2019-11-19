E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

PUBLISHED: 22:18 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 22:31 19 November 2019

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

A man is in hospital tonight after being stabbed in a robbery by two masked men in Ipswich.

Police said the victim suffered stab wounds to his face and thigh in the attack, which happened on the tow path near to the skatepark adjacent to Bridge Street.

Officers sealed off the area while investigations got under way.

The victim, a man in his 40s, has been taken to hospital. His condition is stable and not thought at this time to be life-threatening or life-changing.

You may also want to watch:

During the incident the victim's mobile phone and wallet were stolen.

Emergency services were called shortly after 7pm.

Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The suspects for the attack are described as two black men, both over six feet tall, between18-24 years of age, who were wearing tight fitting dark clothing and balaclavas. Both men made off in the direction of Stoke Bridge after the attack.

Police are treating the incident as a targeted attack at this time.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Ipswich CID quoting reference number CAD 323 of 19 November on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

BMW driver flees scene of crash which left woman and child hurt

The two cars collided here in Belstead Road this morning at 8am. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich dad went on shoplifting spree after losing warehouse job

Ben Forbes was jailed for a total of 20 weeks following a string of shop thefts Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Most Read

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

BMW driver flees scene of crash which left woman and child hurt

The two cars collided here in Belstead Road this morning at 8am. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich dad went on shoplifting spree after losing warehouse job

Ben Forbes was jailed for a total of 20 weeks following a string of shop thefts Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

M&S underwear thief traced after driving licence found with dumped bras

Marks and Spencer, in Westgate Street, Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Cheeky, sassy’ toddler’s cancer fight backed by Bradley Lowery’s mum

Ireland Banham, who is fighting stage four neuroblastoma Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Police release woman arrested in connection with unexplained death of baby

Bulstrode Road was closed by police on October 22 as they investigated the scene of an unexplained death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stowmarket snap up former Town star Bowditch

Dean Bowditch puts pen to paper to sign up for Stowmarket Town until the end of the season. Picture: STOWMARKET TOWN TWITTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists