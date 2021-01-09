Published: 7:00 PM January 9, 2021

The new camping site will be accessed from Ipswich Road - Credit: Google Maps

A new camping site complete with yurts could be on the cards for a Suffolk village if new plans are given the go-ahead.

The site has been proposed for agricultural land off Ipswich Road, in Brightwell, by developers West Wood Park Farm Ltd.

Plans for the camp include 35 holiday lodges, 20 touring caravan pitches and 10 yurts, as well as other facilities for campers.

Diagrams for the lodges included with the application show two bedroom spaces - including one with an en suite - with a lounge, dining area and kitchen, as well a separate bathroom.

Further information about the proposed yurts was not included with the application.

You may also want to watch:

Holiday accommodation on the site will be available 11 for months of the year.

In a statement prepared by Hollins Architects and Surveyors, the developers say that will ensure the project is "viable" and will "enable the applicant to meet demand for holiday accommodation outside the summer season".

Access to the site will be by the existing access off Ipswich Road, currently used to access a nearby solar panel farm.

The developers believe the proposed site will have real benefits for the surrounding area.

"The proposed development meets the economic role of sustainable development, as the tourist facility will provide additional trade and income for local services and facilities in Brightwell including the public house and farm shops," said a planning statement included in the application.

"Visitors staying at the site will also help to support services and facilities in other local towns and villages in the area.

"Secondly, the development will provide social benefits by helping to sustain the viability of local services thereby helping to safeguard local jobs.

"The development also fulfils the environmental role of sustainable development in that the site is accessible by public transport.

"Consequently, guests staying at the site would not be reliant on the private car to access the site or explore the local area."

A final decision on the plans for the site will be made by East Suffolk Council in due course.