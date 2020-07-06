E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Plans approved for new glamping pods and cycle trails approved

PUBLISHED: 19:30 06 July 2020

Bike riders testing out the Twisted Oaks trails Picture: MARK BINGHAM

Bike riders testing out the Twisted Oaks trails Picture: MARK BINGHAM

Plans have been approved for a new glamping site and cycling trails at a park in Brightwell.

The Twisted Oaks Bike Park in the village currently attracts mountain bikers of all abilities to a number of outdoor trails.

An application was made last December for retrospective approval for the trails as well as other areas including glamping pods and an enlargement of a fishing pond on site, for those with special needs to use.

In his application site owner, James Perks, said that he hoped the new camping facilities would bring tourists to the area.

“They [glamping pods] will cater for members of the bike park as well as the general public via a pre booking scheme, this should attract a certain amount of new tourism to the area,” said Mr Perks in the application.

“At least one glamping pod will be equipped for those with additional needs i.e. wheelchair users and others with disability.

“This will provide a venue for short weekend breaks for those accessing Fishing 4 Everyone via Tru-Care (Care provider managing the Fishing project on site) and the charity SAFE (Supported Activities For Everyone) .

“We propose three glamping pods initially with a view to increasing this to ten in the future.”

Accessible cycling trails are also set to be included on the site.

The proposals attracted a number of letters - both of support and objection - to the local planning authority.

Among the concerns raised by the 11 objections was the dominating and overbearing design for the area and the retrospective nature of the plans.

However, 160 letters in favour of the park were also received with supporters emphasising that the space “had potential to become a key part of the local leisure & tourism industry and significantly enhance the area in both social & environmental aspect.”

They also praised the possible benefits for local young people.

James Perks, owner of Twisted oaks said: “There were so many people supporting us.

“A number of them were local people.”

Mr Perks said that although the coronavirus had had to stop them from having people on the tracks for a time, things were now looking up.

“We have had quite a lot of interest, it should be really good,” said Mr Perks.

