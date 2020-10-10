Former Suffolk schoolboy wins Britain’s Got Talent

Jon Courtenay has won Britain's Got Talent Picture: Syco/Thames/ITV plc Syco/Thames/ITV plc

A performer who grew up in Suffolk has won the final of Britain’s Got Talent.

Comedy pianist Jonathon Young, 47, who goes by the stage name Jon Courtenay, was among 10 acts battling it out on the show for a cash prize of £250,000, as well as the opportunity to star in the Royal Variety Performance.

Mr Courtenay grew up in Ipswich and Martlesham Heath; he was a pupil at the Royal Hospital School and also took part in the Wolsey Youth Theatre.

He now lives in Manchester.

Mr Courtenay was the final act to perform on the show on Saturday night.

He performed his own song based on the small things in life that give you happiness.

In the song he reflected on reaching the final of the competition and life during lockdown.

Speaking on the show before his performance Mr Courtenay said: “I have loved every second of it.

“I wanted to make my family proud; my boys, my dad and my mum.”

Judge Alesha Dixon said that the song was “a brilliant summary of the year”.

Amanda Holden said: “You’re act tonight was the exclamation point of 2020.

“You made us feel amazing and positive at the end of a tumultuous year.”

“It made me laugh, it made me think,” said Ashley Banjo.

“You seized the day and somehow summed up the moment,” said David Walliams.

“You did brilliantly tonight.”

Mr Courtenay was one of the top three acts, as selected by the public along with variety performer Steve Royle and choir Sign Along with Us.

However, it was Mr Courtenay who ended up winning the top spot, becoming the first golden buzzer act to do so.

Speaking after the announcement Mr Courtenay said: “This has change my life and my family’s life.

“I woke up this morning with a song for the Royal Variety Performance. I did not think it would be a sign.”

He wasn’t the only Suffolk act to do well in this year’s competition.

Ten-year-old Souparnika Nair, a pupil at Sebert Wood Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds made it through to the semi final stage, stunning the judges with her super singing ability.

She was picked as one of the top three acts of her semi-final, eventually losing out to dancers Aaron and Jasmine.

Unfortunately she was not picked by the public as one their top acts and did not feature in the final.

