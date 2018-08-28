Snow

Fire engines called to Buttermarket in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 23 January 2019

The two engines parked in Buttermarket in Ipswich town centre. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Archant

Two fire engines were called to Ipswich town centre after reports of a burning smell led them to find a man with a serious facial injury.

The burning smell was coming from an electrical cabinet in the British Heart Foundation charity shop in Buttermarket Picture: JAKE FOXFORDThe burning smell was coming from an electrical cabinet in the British Heart Foundation charity shop in Buttermarket Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Crews from the Princes Street and Ipswich East stations were called about noon to attend the scene in Buttermarket, close to the corner with Upper Brook Street, in the pedestrianised centre of the town.

When they got to the British Heart Foundation charity shop, a firefighter reported finding a blown fuse in an electrical intake cupboard that had caused the smell.

When they arrived at the scene firefighters also found a member of the public had fallen and injured their jaw.

The shop was closed while the injured man waited with firefighters for paramedics to assess his condition.

The crews were at the scene for almost an hour while they waited with an injured memebr of the public Picture: JAKE FOXFORDThe crews were at the scene for almost an hour while they waited with an injured memebr of the public Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

One crew left the scene at 12.55pm, while another waited for an electrician from Power Networks UK to come and assess the situation.

An ambulance spokesman said: “Two ambulances were called to the Buttermarket area of Ipswich shortly before 12.30pm on January 23 following reports that a man had been injured in a fall.

“A patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital with a serious facial injury.

All the lighting and power supply to the shop was switched off while the firefighters waited for Power Networks UK.

