Man found with machete on Essex train
PUBLISHED: 09:30 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 21 January 2019
BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE
A man has been arrested after police discovered a 15in machete on board an Essex train.
The weapon was found during a stop and search on the service between Colchester and Witham on Sunday night.
British Transport Police (BTP) took to social media to share details of the incident – including an image of the 15in (38.1cm) machete.
Officers said a Taser was drawn at the scene but not deployed.
A man from London has since been arrested on suspicion of two offences and is currently in custody.
The force’s Essex team tweeted: “This is why #police use #stopandsearch
“This 15” machete was found on a man onboard a train tonight between @greateranglia #colchester & #witham in #Essex
“Our officers boarded the train, detained the man for a search and found this.
“Taser was drawn but not depoyed
“#WeAreBTP”.
They later added: “Needless to say the man was arrested on suspicion of 2 offences and is currently in custody. He’ll be dealt with later this morning by our officers”.
Comments have been disabled on this article.