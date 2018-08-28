Man found with machete on Essex train

A man was found with a 15" machete onboard a train in Essex Picture: BTP BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

A man has been arrested after police discovered a 15in machete on board an Essex train.

The weapon was found during a stop and search on the service between Colchester and Witham on Sunday night.

British Transport Police (BTP) took to social media to share details of the incident – including an image of the 15in (38.1cm) machete.

Officers said a Taser was drawn at the scene but not deployed.

A man from London has since been arrested on suspicion of two offences and is currently in custody.

The force’s Essex team tweeted: “This is why #police use #stopandsearch

“This 15” machete was found on a man onboard a train tonight between @greateranglia #colchester & #witham in #Essex

“Our officers boarded the train, detained the man for a search and found this.

“Taser was drawn but not depoyed

“#WeAreBTP”.

They later added: “Needless to say the man was arrested on suspicion of 2 offences and is currently in custody. He’ll be dealt with later this morning by our officers”.