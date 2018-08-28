Partly Cloudy

Where in Suffolk does it take over 20 hours to download a film?

PUBLISHED: 21:33 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:33 13 December 2018

Work has been ongoing to improve Suffolk's broadband for a number of years: Councillor Mark Bee, councillor Michael Gower and councillor Sir Peter Batho with Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey at the opening of the upgraded Saxmundham broadband unit Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Work has been ongoing to improve Suffolk's broadband for a number of years: Councillor Mark Bee, councillor Michael Gower and councillor Sir Peter Batho with Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey at the opening of the upgraded Saxmundham broadband unit Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Archant

New research has revealed vast differences in the broadband speeds being experienced by internet users across Suffolk.

The 10 slowest streets for broadband in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANTThe 10 slowest streets for broadband in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

According to the study by comparison site uSwitch there is a vast difference in the average download speed for between streets in Suffolk.

The worst speed was found to be in Glebe Close in Wickhambrook, near Bury St Edmunds, where the average download speed was just 0.528 Mbps. It was followed by West Street in Rickinghall and Minsmere Way in Martlesham where there were similarly low speeds.

In comparison, Grinstead Gardens in Needham Market had an average speed of 71.708Mbps.

The 10 fastest streets for broadband in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANTThe 10 fastest streets for broadband in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

In real terms, it means that in Wickhambrook, families hoping to download a two-hour film in high definition (HD) this Christmas would have to wait 27 hours. The same film in Needham Market would take just 12 minutes.

A 45-minute HD TV show would take at least 10 hours in Wickhambrook and four minutes in Needham Market.

Rory Stoves, from uSwitch, said that broadband speed was a “postcode lottery” in Suffolk and around the country as a whole.

He emphasised that people living just minutes away from each other could have very different speeds.

While he believed that it was important for infrastructure projects, particularly in Suffolk, to be completed as quickly as possible, Mr Stoves also stressed that broadband users should be checking what speeds were available in their area.

“When people think about broadband they think ‘Does it work?’,” said Mr Stoves.

“It’s people being unaware there are faster services available. Most people are able to get super fast broadband.”

Mr Stoves recommended that broadband users check what they are receiving are the speeds they are paying for using speed checkers online.

He added that it was important for consumers to see what else was available.

Suffolk County Council is leading the Better Broadband for Suffolk programme which began back in 2010.

The programme funds fibre broadband for areas that are not expected to be covered by commercial upgrades.

The council said this week that they had reached 93% connectivity in Suffolk so far and hoped to reach 98% by 2020.

