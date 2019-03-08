School caretaker, retiring after 43 years, to bury time capsule created by pupils

Caretaker Mr Chisnall helped bury the time capsule at Broke Hall Primary School. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Archant

A long-serving caretaker at a school in Suffolk has been given the honour of burying a time capsule created by pupils as he celebrates his retirement.

Pupils from Broke Hall Primary School watched as the time capsule was buried. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Pupils from Broke Hall Primary School watched as the time capsule was buried. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Jon Chisnall, who started working at Broke Hall Primary School, in Rushmere St Andrew while it was still being built in 1976, has now taken the decision to hang up his boots after nearly half a century working as care taker.

To commemorate his time with the school, Mr Chisnall was asked to help bury a time capsule that 90 Year 5 pupils have been working on this term.

The students have been writing and drawing about what will happen in the future, and their work, along side some school uniform, pictures of the classes and a newspaper from this week were sealed inside a container to be buried.

Pupils have also been working to plant 100 trees in a project funded by the Parish Council. Their time capsule will be buried next to their new woodland.

A plaque was erected to mark the burial of the time capsule at Broke Hall Primary School. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA A plaque was erected to mark the burial of the time capsule at Broke Hall Primary School. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Mr Chisnall said: "I feel honoured to be asked to bury the time capsule just before my retirement.

"I'm really looking forward to retiring. Me and my wife haven't booked anything yet but I think a cruise to the Mediterranean would be nice.

"The school is definitely bigger than when I started but I think the children will always be the same, always playful and keen to learn."

The projects have been funded by Councillor Mark Newton and former councillors Robert Whiting and Deborah Dean from the grants they kindly provided from their enabling communities budgets of East Suffolk Council.

Rushmere St Andrew Parish Councillors gathered together to unveil the plaque at Broke Hall Primary School. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Rushmere St Andrew Parish Councillors gathered together to unveil the plaque at Broke Hall Primary School. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Cllr Robert Whiting said: "This has been a community-based project for the whole of the parish of Rushmere St Andrew from start to finish and it is extremely gratifying that there will be an enduring legacy at Broke Hall Primary School."

Sam Pollard, Broke Hall School Business Manager, said: "Our Year 5 pupils have been working on a project this year, looking at what will happen 30 years in the future, specifically in the classroom.

"Everyone has drawn pictures and written some text and all 90 pupils will have their work in the capsule.

"All of the Year 5 pupils came out and watched as Mr Chisnall helped bury the time capsule.

Two pupils stood next to the brand new plaque. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Two pupils stood next to the brand new plaque. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

"He is a star. He was with the school when it was built and has never left for 43 years."