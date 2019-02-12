Sunshine and Showers

Broken down double-decker bus causes traffic delays on A14 near IPswich

PUBLISHED: 10:06 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 04 March 2019

A broken double-decker bus has caused delays on the A14 near Copdock Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A broken double-decker bus has caused delays on the A14 near Copdock Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A broken down double-decker bus is causing traffic delays on the A14 near Copdock.

Police were called at around 8.50am today, Monday, March 4, to reports of a broken down bus in the inside lane westbound between Wherstead and Copdock.

A police spokesman said there were no passengers on the bus at the time but that it was causing traffic delays in the area,

He said: “We were called at 8.50 to reports of a broken down vehicle, a bus, on the westbound carriageway.

“It is a double-decker. Recovery is en route.”

He said the bus was ‘on the move’ as of 9.30am however the AA reports that traffic is still heavy in the area.

