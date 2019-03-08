E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
A14 at Felixstowe blocked due to broken down lorry

PUBLISHED: 07:40 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:40 11 November 2019

A broken down lorry is casuing delays on the A14 at Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A broken down lorry is causing delays on the A14 heading into Felixstowe.

Officers from Suffolk police are attending a broken down lorry which has blocked the inside lane of the A14 heading eastbound, near to the Trimley Water Tower.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "One lane is blocked and traffic is building. Recovery is now on route."

The lorry is believed to have broken down due to a problem with its gearbox.

