A14 at Felixstowe blocked due to broken down lorry

A broken down lorry is causing delays on the A14 heading into Felixstowe.

Officers from Suffolk police are attending a broken down lorry which has blocked the inside lane of the A14 heading eastbound, near to the Trimley Water Tower.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "One lane is blocked and traffic is building. Recovery is now on route."

The lorry is believed to have broken down due to a problem with its gearbox.