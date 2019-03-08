A14 at Felixstowe blocked due to broken down lorry
PUBLISHED: 07:40 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:40 11 November 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
A broken down lorry is causing delays on the A14 heading into Felixstowe.
Officers from Suffolk police are attending a broken down lorry which has blocked the inside lane of the A14 heading eastbound, near to the Trimley Water Tower.
A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "One lane is blocked and traffic is building. Recovery is now on route."
The lorry is believed to have broken down due to a problem with its gearbox.