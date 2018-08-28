Breaking News

Heavy traffic on the A12 after lorry breaks down

Heavy traffic is building on the A12 from the Copdock Interchange Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A side of the northbound A12 carriageway is closed at the Copdock interchange after it was partially blocked by a broken down lorry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Currently on scene at a broken down HGV Lane 2 just prior to Copdock on the #A12 Northbound.



Lane 1 is open but there are delays on approach.



Awaiting recovery @HeartEastAnglia @HighwaysEAST @Town102 @EADT24 @SuffolkPolice



#109 pic.twitter.com/2FoiDch0SP — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 3, 2019

Suffolk police were called at 2.20pm today after reports of a “stalled” truck on the A12 at junction 55 with the A14.

The closure is causing a gradual build-up of slow-moving and queuing traffic back to the junction with Roman Road.

Recovery vehicles have been called to the scene, with Suffolk Constabulary officers currently waiting at the scene.

Officers on social media say that one of the lanes remains open on the northbound side but warn motorists to expect delays on approach.

Highways England expect the lanes to re-open between 4pm and 4.15pm today.

No other emergency services were needed to attend the scene.

More updates as they come in.