Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

Heavy traffic on the A12 after lorry breaks down

PUBLISHED: 15:53 03 January 2019

Heavy traffic is building on the A12 from the Copdock Interchange Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Heavy traffic is building on the A12 from the Copdock Interchange Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A side of the northbound A12 carriageway is closed at the Copdock interchange after it was partially blocked by a broken down lorry.

Suffolk police were called at 2.20pm today after reports of a “stalled” truck on the A12 at junction 55 with the A14.

The closure is causing a gradual build-up of slow-moving and queuing traffic back to the junction with Roman Road.

Recovery vehicles have been called to the scene, with Suffolk Constabulary officers currently waiting at the scene.

Officers on social media say that one of the lanes remains open on the northbound side but warn motorists to expect delays on approach.

Highways England expect the lanes to re-open between 4pm and 4.15pm today.

No other emergency services were needed to attend the scene.

More updates as they come in.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

Snowy scenes from Felixstowe during the Beast from the East Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

Most Read

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Outstanding care home in Wisbech praised for their ‘respectful, kind and compassionate’ care

#includeImage($article, 225)

Great grandmother honoured by Queen after 75 years of playing church organ

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lucky day for some Wisbech residents as they each scoop £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Royal honour for Pinakin Patel, from Wisbech, who works to stop individuals from getting involved or supporting terrorism

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Nicholas Weaver and Ewan Dodds at Anglesea Heights, which now belongs to Ipswich School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Love notes from 1940s on list of bizarre items left at Ipswich hotel

Travelodge has revealed unusual items left behind at its hotels in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Greggs are now doing vegan sausage rolls in Suffolk - but do they live up to the hype?

Vegan sausage roll. Picture: Jessica Hill

First meteor shower of 2019 will light up the skies TONIGHT

The Quadrantid meteor shower will peak at around 2am. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists