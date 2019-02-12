Broken down lorry blocking off one lane of A12
PUBLISHED: 09:28 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 12 February 2019
Archant
Commuters can expect delays this morning as a lorry has broken down on the A12 near the Copdock roundabout.
The broken down vehicle has resulted in one lane of the dual carriageway being blocked causing a build up of traffic.
It is affecting those who are travelling Ipswich bound.
The AA have reported slow moving traffic for more than 2.7 miles - stretching from the Roman Road turn off to the Copdock roundabout.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team have currently closed the Washbrook offslip.
They tweeted: “We are unfortunately down to one lane on the #A12 north at #Washbrook on the approach to #Ipswich #CopdockInterchange due to a broken down HGV which can not move in lane 2 of 3.
“Washbrook offslip is closed to make it safer for us. Heavy traffic whilst we await recovery.”