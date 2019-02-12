Broken down lorry blocking off one lane of A12

Traffic after broken down lorry on A12 Picture: NSRAPT Archant

Commuters can expect delays this morning as a lorry has broken down on the A12 near the Copdock roundabout.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We are unfortunately down to one lane on the #A12 north at #Washbrook on the approach to #Ipswich #CopdockInterchange due to a broken down HGV which can not move in lane 2 of 3. Washbrook offslip is closed to make it safer for us. Heavy traffic whilst we await recovery pic.twitter.com/MsbV3gFWbz — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) February 12, 2019

The broken down vehicle has resulted in one lane of the dual carriageway being blocked causing a build up of traffic.

It is affecting those who are travelling Ipswich bound.

The AA have reported slow moving traffic for more than 2.7 miles - stretching from the Roman Road turn off to the Copdock roundabout.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team have currently closed the Washbrook offslip.

They tweeted: “We are unfortunately down to one lane on the #A12 north at #Washbrook on the approach to #Ipswich #CopdockInterchange due to a broken down HGV which can not move in lane 2 of 3.

“Washbrook offslip is closed to make it safer for us. Heavy traffic whilst we await recovery.”