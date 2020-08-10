E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Heavy traffic on Orwell Bridge after lorry breakdown

PUBLISHED: 11:25 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 10 August 2020

Traffic remains heavy on the A14 eastbound after a lorry broke down on the Orwell Bridge Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND/CROWN COPYRIGHT

Traffic remains heavy on the A14 eastbound after a lorry broke down on the Orwell Bridge Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND/CROWN COPYRIGHT

HIGHWAYS ENGLAND/CROWN COPYRIGHT

Traffic is heavy on the A14 after a lorry broke down on the Orwell Bridge.

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway shortly before 10.20am to reports that a lorry had broken down on the bridge.

A police spokeswoman said a recovery vehicle from Bury St Edmunds is en route.

The force had also received reports of a broken down van on the same carriageway, which led to a rolling road block.

The spokeswoman added however the van was not found.

Traffic remains heavy in the area, with gridlock queues stretching as far back as the Copdock Interchange.

