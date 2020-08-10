Heavy traffic on Orwell Bridge after lorry breakdown
PUBLISHED: 11:25 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 10 August 2020
HIGHWAYS ENGLAND/CROWN COPYRIGHT
Traffic is heavy on the A14 after a lorry broke down on the Orwell Bridge.
Police were called to the eastbound carriageway shortly before 10.20am to reports that a lorry had broken down on the bridge.
A police spokeswoman said a recovery vehicle from Bury St Edmunds is en route.
The force had also received reports of a broken down van on the same carriageway, which led to a rolling road block.
The spokeswoman added however the van was not found.
Traffic remains heavy in the area, with gridlock queues stretching as far back as the Copdock Interchange.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.