Broken down car on A14 Orwell Bridge causing traffic delays

PUBLISHED: 07:46 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 25 January 2019

There are reports of traffic delays ion the A14 Orwell Brodge this morning PIcture: GREGG BROWN

There are reports of traffic delays ion the A14 Orwell Brodge this morning PIcture: GREGG BROWN

A broken down car on the A14 Orwell Bridge is causing traffic delays in the area.

Police have been called to attend the incident, which has temporarily blocked one lane of the eastbound carriageway.

The AA are reporting traffic delays in the area.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing team has tweeted from the scene this morning while waiting for a college to arrive to help tow the vehicle.

