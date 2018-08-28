Broken down car on A14 Orwell Bridge causing traffic delays

There are reports of traffic delays ion the A14 Orwell Brodge this morning PIcture: GREGG BROWN

A broken down car on the A14 Orwell Bridge is causing traffic delays in the area.

Broken down A14 (East) Orwell Bridge. Listening to @BBCSuffolk whilst waiting for a colleague to help tow #PC1690 pic.twitter.com/upCrQ3qNkH — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 25, 2019

Police have been called to attend the incident, which has temporarily blocked one lane of the eastbound carriageway.

The AA are reporting traffic delays in the area.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing team has tweeted from the scene this morning while waiting for a college to arrive to help tow the vehicle.