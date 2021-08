Published: 2:21 PM August 23, 2021

Two broken down vehicles have been caused delays on the A12 near the Copdock Interchange.

Police were called to the vehicles in the southbound carriageway at around 12.30pm today, Monday, August 23, near Capel St Mary.

The vehicles have been recovered from the road but motorists are still experiencing some delays in the area.