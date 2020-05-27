E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
London teenager charged over alleged Ipswich drug dealing offences

PUBLISHED: 10:58 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 27 May 2020

An 18-year-old man from Greater London has been charged with drug dealing offences in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An 18-year-old man from Greater London has been charged in connection to alleged class A drug dealing offences in Ipswich.

Officers from Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team detained the man in Bramley Hill on Friday, May 23, to be searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Sher Shah, of Bromley Hill in Bromley, was subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine.

Mr Shah was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, June 22.

