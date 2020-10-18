Volunteers return to tidy Broomhill Pool site as work remains on hold
Volunteers pitched in to tidy up the Broomhill Pool site in Ipswich this weekend.
Work to create a fitness and leisure centre, operated by Fusion Lifestyle, was put on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.
The Broomhill Pool Trust organised a clear-up of the site on Saturday – with Mark Ling and about a dozen other volunteers met by thick overgrowth on their arrival.
“It was like a jungle in places, but we were able to cut a lot back,” he said.
“But it’s amazing what a difference a day can make.”
Woods Professional Decorators also helped by covering graffiti for free.
The pool, which closed in 2002, is eventually set to be restored to its 1938 state – with the addition of a two-storey fitness suite.
Mr Ling said the trust had come through other setbacks in 17 years of campaigning, adding: “The pool survived the Second World War and the Cold War. It’ll survive Covid.”
Visit broomhillpooltrust.org for more on the project.
