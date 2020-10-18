E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Volunteers return to tidy Broomhill Pool site as work remains on hold

18 October, 2020 - 07:00
The Broomhill Pool Trust organised a tidy up at the Grade II listed site after Covid-19 has delayed the long awaited restoration. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The Broomhill Pool Trust organised a tidy up at the Grade II listed site after Covid-19 has delayed the long awaited restoration. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Volunteers pitched in to tidy up the Broomhill Pool site in Ipswich this weekend.

The Broomhill Pool is due to be restored to its former glory. Picture: SONYA DUNCANThe Broomhill Pool is due to be restored to its former glory. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Work to create a fitness and leisure centre, operated by Fusion Lifestyle, was put on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.

Improvements to Broomhill Pool have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SONYA DUNCANImprovements to Broomhill Pool have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The Broomhill Pool Trust organised a clear-up of the site on Saturday – with Mark Ling and about a dozen other volunteers met by thick overgrowth on their arrival.

Volunteers from the Broomhill Pool Trust spent the day tidying up the facility. Picture: SONYA DUNCANVolunteers from the Broomhill Pool Trust spent the day tidying up the facility. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

“It was like a jungle in places, but we were able to cut a lot back,” he said.

Broomhill Pool, in Ipswich, was closed in 2002. Picture: SONYA DUNCANBroomhill Pool, in Ipswich, was closed in 2002. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

“But it’s amazing what a difference a day can make.”

Volunteers from the Broomhill Pool Trust spent a hard day's work tidying up at the facility. Picture: SONYA DUNCANVolunteers from the Broomhill Pool Trust spent a hard day's work tidying up at the facility. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Woods Professional Decorators also helped by covering graffiti for free.

Ipswich's Broomhill Pool was first opened in 1938. Picture: SONYA DUNCANIpswich's Broomhill Pool was first opened in 1938. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The pool, which closed in 2002, is eventually set to be restored to its 1938 state with the addition of a two-storey fitness suite.

The Broomhill Pool Trust organised a tidy up at the Grade II listed site after Covid-19 has delayed the long awaited restoration. Picture: SONYA DUNCANThe Broomhill Pool Trust organised a tidy up at the Grade II listed site after Covid-19 has delayed the long awaited restoration. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Mr Ling said the trust had come through other setbacks in 17 years of campaigning, adding: “The pool survived the Second World War and the Cold War. It’ll survive Covid.”

Visit broomhillpooltrust.org for more on the project.

Volunteers return to tidy Broomhill Pool site as work remains on hold

