Police called to park after report of boy threatened with knife

park-walk_2017-1-5_36442_82026

Police were called to an Ipswich park last weekend after a report of a teenage boy being threatened with a knife.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers attended Broomhill Park, between Sherrington Road and Valley Road, after receiving a report at 1.45pm on Sunday, October 4.

A person reported a teenage boy had been threatened with a knife by another teenage boy, who the reporting person believed was accompanied by another boy.

After initial enquiries the two suspects were located by police around half an hour later at Bramford Lane Recreation Ground.

They were both searched and no weapons were found.

It has been confirmed the two parties involved in the incident are known to each other.

Broomhill Library closed early for the afternoon and said on social media it was for “the safety of staff and customers” due to a serious police incident in the local area.