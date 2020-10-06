E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police called to park after report of boy threatened with knife

PUBLISHED: 15:41 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 06 October 2020

Police were called to an Ipswich park last weekend after a report of a teenage boy being threatened with a knife.

Officers attended Broomhill Park, between Sherrington Road and Valley Road, after receiving a report at 1.45pm on Sunday, October 4.

A person reported a teenage boy had been threatened with a knife by another teenage boy, who the reporting person believed was accompanied by another boy.

After initial enquiries the two suspects were located by police around half an hour later at Bramford Lane Recreation Ground.

They were both searched and no weapons were found.

It has been confirmed the two parties involved in the incident are known to each other.

Broomhill Library closed early for the afternoon and said on social media it was for “the safety of staff and customers” due to a serious police incident in the local area.

Police called to park after report of boy threatened with knife

