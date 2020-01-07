E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Broomhill boss says there is no further in rebuilding Ipswich lido

PUBLISHED: 16:19 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 07 January 2020

Tim Mills from Fusion Lifestyle. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The boss of the company preparing to restore Broomhill pool in Ipswich has insisted there is no change to the timescale for the £6.5m project.

There had been reports that the work was facing a delay because work was due to start next month, but no contractors had yet been appointed but Tim Mills, from Fusion Lifestyle, said it was always planned that work would start in the spring of 2020 and that had not changed.

He said: "I had never heard anyone say contractors would be on site in February. We are due to get tenders back and select a contractor and hopefully work will be able to get under way in the spring, but we're not giving a date at this stage.

"If work does start then, we would hope to be able to open about a year later in the first half of 2021 - but all that does depend on how the work goes. It is not possible to give an exact timescale on a major project like this before anything has started."

