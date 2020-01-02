E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Brothers admit McDonald's car park baseball attack

PUBLISHED: 05:30 03 January 2020

The McDonald's in Ranelagh Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Ipswich brothers who attacked a man with a baseball bat and tree branches in a McDonald's car park will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Thursday (January 2) were Alexandru Negara, 26, and Valeriu Negara, 23, both of Clarkson Street, Ipswich.

They pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Marius Didila in the car park of McDonald's in Ranelagh Road, Ipswich, on August 16 last year and damaging the windows of his BMW.

Valeriu Negara also admitted being in breach of a three month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, imposed at Norwich Crown Court in February last year.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting said Mr Didila suffered an injury to his eye which may require him to wear glasses or contact lenses.

Judge David Goodin ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on the defendants and adjourned sentence until February 14.

