Review: Does the Insta-friendly food at The Bloom Lounge live up to the hype?

Brunch worth getting out of bed for Archant

Our reviewer tried out the brunch menu at this newly-opened bar and restaurant in Ipswich.

A picture-perfect Eggs Royale A picture-perfect Eggs Royale

Just two months have passed since The Bloom Lounge threw open its millennial pink doors to customers. But in that time, the cocktail bar-cum-restaurant has caused quite the stir on social media. Across the county, Instagram feeds have been flooded with pictures of the bar's pretty pink cocktails, plush interiors and photogenic food. Designed to be Insta-friendly, everything about The Bloom Lounge seems engineered for social media success. Snap away and watch the likes roll in - it's a millennial paradise!

So, after seeing photos circulating of the bar's impressive brunch (each dish coming complete with edible flowers, of course), I decided to get myself down there to see if the food tasted as good as it looked. Enlisting the help of two of my dearest friends - and seasoned Sunday brunch veterans - I braved the elements and made my way through Storm Ciara to The Bloom Lounge last weekend. It's going to take more than 60mph winds to keep me from my breakfast.

The Bloom Lounge's take on French toast The Bloom Lounge's take on French toast

Safely through the doors, I received a warm welcome from a friendly waitress, who got me settled in at a booth and brought over some menus to peruse as I dried off and waited for my friends to arrive. The brunch offerings consisted of classic breakfast dishes such as Eggs Benedict, sausage and bacon muffin, and of course, the obligatory avocado toast. As for drinks, there was a tempting array of cocktails that piqued my interest, but when push came to shove, I plumped for a restorative pot of tea.

Once joined by my equally windswept friends, we got to ordering. The French toast was calling my name, and across the table, my dining companions opted for an Eggs Royale and an Eggs Florentine.

The Eggs Florentine at The Bloom Lounge The Eggs Florentine at The Bloom Lounge

When our plates arrived, they certainly had the wow-factor. Each dish was perfectly presented, topped with pretty edible flowers and plated up with great care. I had to snap a couple of pictures for the purposes of this review, but journalistic obligations aside, I still wouldn't have been able to resist taking a photo or two of the food. It's just too pretty not to, and well, I'm a millennial after all.

Food successfully snapped, we hungrily tucked in. My French toast was delightfully fluffy and deliciously sweet, with a whole banana and a caramel sauce on the side giving the dish a lovely banoffee flavour. The toast slices themselves were moist, pillowy and flavoursome without being drowned in syrup, and the vanilla cream quenelle gave the dish a decadent feel. My only complaint is that that the dish was on the lukewarm side, and I would have enjoyed it more had it been served warm.

The decor is very Instagram-friendly at The Bloom Lounge The decor is very Instagram-friendly at The Bloom Lounge

My friends also felt similarly. While they enjoyed their dishes and appreciated the well-cooked, fresh ingredients, both plates were a little colder than we would have liked. That said, this wasn't enough to put us off our food and we happily cleared our plates. Each dish came with a few nice little touches that made them feel special - such as caviar sprinkled on top of the Eggs Royale - and it was clear that there was thought and effort going into each plate.

My pot of tea, too, was a little lukewarm for my taste, and although I let it steep for a while, it was still rather weak when I poured it. This might not bother some people, but I do enjoy a piping hot cup of tea. A bit of a pity, but overall, we enjoyed our first experience at The Bloom Lounge - particularly the décor and service - and will be making plans to pop by to sample that extensive cocktail menu.

Drinks

The aforementioned cocktails range from classics (think Negronis, Mojitos and Espresso Martinis) to creative 'Bloom Favourites' (including Cookies'n'Cream and a Candy Floss Royale) and mocktails. For brunchtime diners, the bar also offers a range of juices, bottled soft drinks, teas and coffees, with coffee coming from Butterworth & Son.

Service

Absolutely faultless. Our waitress was incredibly friendly and courteous, and nothing was too much trouble. She took the time to chat with us and to make us feel welcome - we couldn't praise her enough!

Parking

You can find the NCP Blackfriars car park just around the corner from The Bloom Lounge.

Accessibility

The Bloom Lounge is all on one level with no stairs to climb to access the toilets, making it easily accessible for wheelchair users.

Toilets

Very clean, with some nice decorative touches. Just as pretty as the main restaurant itself!

Price

Three brunch dishes, a latte and two pots of English breakfast tea came to £35.25.

Highlight

That soft and fluffy French toast. Delicious.

You can find The Bloom Lounge at 34 Tacket Street, Ipswich, IP4 1BA.

Our food reviews are always independent. They are the opinion of the reviewer based on their experience of the venue when they visited. The establishment is not aware of our visit, is not informed we intend to write a review and bills are paid by the reviewer. The choice of places reviewed is also independent and is not based on venues which do or do not advertise in our publications.